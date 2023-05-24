Lily-Rose Depp is one proud daughter!

ET’s Rachel Smith spoke to Lily-Rose virtually from the Cannes Film Festival in the South of France Tuesday, where she said she couldn’t be happier for her father, Johnny Depp, following the seven-minute standing ovation he received after the premiere of his new biographical drama, Jeanne du Barry.

The film marked the opening of the 76th annual event, and the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s first leading role since his highly publicized defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The French-language film sees Johnny as King Louis XV. Set in the 18th century, Jeanne du Barry tells the story of Jeanne Bécu (Maïwenn), the daughter of an impoverished seamstress who rose through the Court of Louis XV and became his last official mistress.

“I’m super happy for him. I’m super excited,” Lily-Rose gushed. “And it’s so awesome that we get to do projects that we’re super proud of.”

Lily-Rose received a standing ovation of her own, following a screening of the first few episodes of her and The Weeknd’s (Abel Tesfaye) new Sam Levinson-directed HBO drama, The Idol.

“It was the first time that I had watched it with an audience outside of like, myself and Sam and Ashley and Abel, which is just kind of how I watched the first couple episodes,” She said. “But it was incredible. It felt like such a beautiful celebration and a culmination of everything that we’ve been through together, and just kind of a beautiful process that was in the show, and creating this little family together, and it just felt really, really nice.”

Lily-Rose continued, “Especially to get to celebrate together, and we’re just so happy for the response from the room. It felt really nice to watch the reaction and everything, and finally get to share something with the world that we’re all so proud of.”