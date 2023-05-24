A lot of people can’t wait to see Margot Robbie in “Barbie” this summer, but the actress knows there’s also a lot of people who aren’t fans of the doll and the brand that comes with it.

Robbie — who runs her production company LuckyChap with her friend Josey McNamara and her husband, Tom Ackerley — produced the much-talked about flick, which also stars Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera and more.

Margot Robbie poses for “Vogue”. Credit: Ethan James Green/Vogue

When asked about approaching the production of “Barbie”, Robbie told Vogue in a new interview: “We of course would want to honour the 60-year legacy that this brand has.

“But we have to acknowledge that there are a lot of people who aren’t fans of Barbie. And in fact, aren’t just indifferent to Barbie. They actively hate Barbie. And have a real issue with Barbie. We need to find a way to acknowledge that.”

LuckyChap wanted Greta Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach to have full creative freedom when working on the script, but Robbie admitted they had a lot of pressure from bosses.

She told the mag, “At the same time… we’ve got two very nervous ginormous companies, Warner Bros. and Mattel, being like: What’s their plan? What are they going to do? What’s it gonna be about? What’s she going to say? They have a bazillion questions.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Robbie discussed the sexualization of the doll.

She shared, “I’m like, Okay, she’s a doll. She’s a plastic doll. She doesn’t have organs. If she doesn’t have organs, she doesn’t have reproductive organs.

“If she doesn’t have reproductive organs, would she even feel sexual desire? No, I don’t think she could. She is sexualized.

“But she should never be sexy. People can project sex onto her. Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it’s fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her butt.”

Vogue‘s Summer 2023 issue is available on newsstands nationwide on June 6.