Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama is firing back at her critics.

Attempting to make her mark in the music world, the 17-year-old daughter of the Blink-182 drummer and model Shanna Moakler recently shared snippets of her latest rap tracks to TikTok.

However, the up-and-coming musician has faced both praise and backlash for her musical endeavours. While some fans have seemingly embraced her new music, others have criticized her foray into hip-hop.

Clapping back at the naysayers, the young rapper posted a now-deleted TikTok defending her passion aginst the haters.

“I’m tired of people saying I don’t know anything about rap music, I wasn’t raised around rap music, I wasn’t anything,” she explained in the short video, according to People. “So, let’s take a little field day into my life because you guys know it so well.”

Alabama, who is also the step-daughter to Kourtney Kardashian, then shared a string of photos of top rap stars, including Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and A$AP Ferg.

“Since I could walk, I was in the music industry,” she fiercely explained in the now-removed vid. “I was watching my dad perform in punk bands, rock bands, in rap concerts, everything. So, for the people that say, ‘Oh, she doesn’t know anything about rap music.”

“She didn’t grow up around rap music. Why is she doing this? Why is she doing that?’ I’ve been influenced by rap my entire upbringing and punk rock,” she continued.

The rising social media star then explained that “it’s not okay for people to make fun of or disrespect any culture at all”, adding “if me being a rapper bugs you, then you can just keep moving and stop commenting.”