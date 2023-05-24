Click to share this via email

The Jersey drama is only getting wilder.

In the trailer for the upcoming three-part “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion, Teresa Giudice storms out on her brother Joe and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

“I can’t wait to never see your f**king face again after today,” Teresa says to Melissa at one point, to which her adversary responds cheekily, “Oh, why? Where are you going?”

Host Andy Cohen asks Teresa if she believes Melissa was the one who called the FBI to “put her in jail” over fraud charges in 2015.

“I spoke to the FBI because of what you’ve done,” Teresa says, pointing her finger in her sister-in-law’s direction.

Joe, standing by his wife, asks, “Oh, what, are you threatening me?” to which she tells him, “I’m speaking the truth.”

Joe then insists everything she’s saying is “a lie,” adding, “You broke my heart a long time ago.”

The exchange seems to push Teresa over the edge.

“This is disgraceful. You should be ashamed of yourself!” she shouts, getting off the couch and storming out of the studio, adding, “And don’t come following me!”