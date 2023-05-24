Blake Lively, left, and Ryan Reynolds attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Blake Lively’s beverage brand Betty Buzz is stepping into the limelight as the official training kit sponsor for Ryan Reynold’s Wrexham AFC in the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

According to the brand’s official website, Betty Buzz is a lineup of sparkling beverages crafted from the finest fruits, herbs, and spices. Flavours include Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit, Sparkling Lemon Lime, Ginger Beer and Tonic Water.

The fizzy collaboration will cater to both the men’s and women’s teams.

Lively, 35, unveiled the partnership herself in a press release on Wednesday. The star offered an exclusive sneak peek at potential design choices for the training kit, opting for functionality while keeping Betty Buzz’s flavours in mind.

In addition to featuring prominently on the team’s training kits and women’s team sleeve, Betty Buzz will take over the naming rights of the hospitality suite at the Racecourse Ground.

The collaboration coincides with Betty Buzz’s international expansion, as all five flavours are now available in UK Whole Foods Market stores. As Wrexham AFC embarks on their American tour, Betty Buzz will be a proud travelling sponsor, offering sampling opportunities at various stadium locations.

Lively explained the proposition to become the brand ambassador for Wrexham’s training kits, revealing: “The owners of Wrexham AFC reached out to me through official channels. Our team had, of course, heard of Wrexham AFC but once we officially learned about their refreshing vision, we knew it was the right official fit for our refreshing sparkling beverage. Officially.”

Wrexham AFC co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds released their own statement: “Betty Buzz pairs well with any beverage – whether it’s Ryan’s Aviation Gin or Rob’s Four Walls Whiskey. But if any of you pair it with Rob’s Four Walls Whiskey, Ryan will hunt you down and make you regret that choice. You can also just drink it alone! Anything but pairing it with Rob’s delicious whiskey.”