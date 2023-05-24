Click to share this via email

Margot Robbie helped Ryan Gosling transform into Ken for the upcoming “Barbie” movie.

The actress is Vogue’s latest cover star, with Gosling speaking about playing the role in her accompanying interview.

The Canadian actor shared, “She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming. They were all beach-related. Like puka shells, or a sign that says ‘Pray for surf.’

“Because Ken’s job is just beach. I’ve never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts that she was giving.”

Elsewhere in the piece, Robbie praised Gosling for his role in the flick.

“The greatest version of Ryan Gosling ever put on screen,” according to the Aussie star.

Gosling admitted, “Ken wasn’t really on my bucket list. But in fairness, I don’t have a bucket list. So I thought I’d give it a shot.”

Vogue pointed out that “in Barbieland, Ken is basically another fashion accessory.”

Margot Robbie poses for “Vogue”. Credit: Ethan James Green/Vogue

“Barbie has a great day every day,” a voiceover delivered by Helen Mirren stated. “Ken only has a great day if Barbie looks at him.”

Mattel introduced the first Ken doll back in 1961, after fans sent letters demanding Barbie get a boyfriend.

“Barbie was invented first,” the film’s director Greta Gerwig pointed out.

“Ken was invented after Barbie, to burnish Barbie’s position in our eyes and in the world. That kind of creation myth is the opposite of the creation myth in Genesis.”

Vogue‘s Summer 2023 issue is available on newsstands nationwide on June 6.