Serena Williams had some big news to share with her daughter.

This week, the tennis star shared a video on her YouTube channel giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she revealed her second pregnancy to daughter Olympia.

READ MORE: Serena Williams Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2 At The Met Gala

In the clip, filmed before she made the public reveal at the 2023 Met Gala, Williams first explains that the 5-year-old doesn’t know she’s pregnant, “but she did all me fat, and then she got really stressed out.”

We then see little Olympia sitting with her mom and dad, Alexis Ohanian, on the couch as they are about to break the news.

“Remember how you’ve been planning for a little sister or brother?” Williams asks, with her daughter saying, “Mhm.”

Williams continues, explaining that she went to the doctor, “And it turns out I’m not getting fat. But I have a baby in my belly.”

“Are you kidding me?” Olympia asks, smiling, as her parents tell her, “You’re going to be a big sister.”

READ MORE: Serena Williams Revealed She Kept Pregnancy Secret From 5-Year-Old Daughter

Olympia shrieks in excitement and gives her mom a hug before getting to feel her belly. She then gets up and runs around the room screaming as her parents laugh.

“I’m so excited,” she says, though her parents inform her that she has to keep the news a secrets.

The video continues, with Williams sharing behind-the-scenes details from how she got styled in Gucci for the Met Gala, where she publicly revealed her second pregnancy earlier this month.