Five months after Stephen “tWitch” Boss‘ death in December, an autopsy report obtained by ET reveals there were no alcohol or drugs in the dancer’s system at the time of death.

Boss’ cause of death is ruled as a suicide. A previous autopsy confirmed that Boss’ cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

As ET previously reported, Boss was found dead inside of a motel room on Dec. 13, 2022. A rep for the Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations told ET, “On Dec. 13, 2022 at around 11:20 a.m., West Valley Division officers responded to an ‘Ambulance Death Investigation’ radio call at a motel. Investigators determined that the decedent died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and there were no signs of foul play. The case was handed over to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.”

ET learned that Boss left a note behind indicating he couldn’t go on anymore. The former “So You Think You Can Dance” star is survived by his wife, Allison Holker Boss, and their three children — her 14-year-old daughter, Weslie, whom Boss adopted, their son, Maddox, 7, and daughter Zaia, 3.

Holker spoke out for the first time after Boss’ death in February, sharing a message to her fans on social media.

“I just wanna say thank you for all of the love and support you guys have sent to me and my family this time. It has been very challenging and emotional but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments in different ways Stephen impacted your life, and it’s brought us so much hope and inspiration,” she said to start the video. “He was someone who was just beautiful. He lived his life from love and he made you feel a certain way. My family and I have always said we wanted to make sure that our purpose was lived out by bringing joy to people.”

She continued, “It’s going to feel a little bit different. But we know that that’s our purpose. And we’ll still do that to this day, and hope that we can remember the feeling that he gave us and remember that we can still move from there.”

The same month, a host of 500 family and friends came together for a Celebration of Life ceremony in honour of Boss in Los Angeles.

On April 30, ET confirmed that Holker had been granted half of her late husband’s artistic earnings and her request for the Spousal Property Petition by a judge from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, which was filed earlier this year. The documents also confirmed that Holker is Boss’ surviving spouse and that she was granted “property passing” rights. It also noted that “no administration of it is necessary.”

Holker now possesses half of Boss’ interest in 100 percent of all Stephen Boss Productions, Inc shares.

Since laying her husband to rest, Holker has been open about her grieving process with friends and fans. In her first TV interview since Boss’ death, the dancer told “Today”s Hoda Kotb that she feels “like the rest of the world where I’m still shocked.”

“No one’s ready for that moment and there’s no one that saw this coming. No one — and that breaks my heart too,” she added.

“I don’t really have any other choice but to be strong,” she admitted, tearing up. “Now, they still see me have my highs and lows because there’s a lot of it. All I can do is just try to move forward. It’s honestly something I wouldn’t wish for anybody. It’s really hard. But if I’ve learned anything, it’s that communication is key.”

“There’s been some really hard conversations. To us, Daddy’s in the stars. So we can go outside and talk to him whenever we want,” she explained, sharing that conversations are particularly hard with her two younger children, whose grasp on the finality of their father’s death is tenuous. “They just ask, ‘When is daddy coming back?’ and that’s a really hard one. And then it’ll be a couple weeks later, ‘But does he come back when he’s older? Like, when Daddy’s older he’ll come back?’ They are still children and still obviously want him here.”

Holker shared that she seeks solace by speaking to Boss every night, whether it’s recalling the events of her days or going “a little bit deeper, little more heavy.”

“I don’t allow myself to be in a place of anger or sadness, though I allow myself to feel it. I’m feeling this much pain because I’ve had so much love,” she said.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

