Matt Damon isn’t picking sides in the summer movie season’s biggest battle.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the “Oppenheimer” star shared his reaction to the brewing fan feud between the Christopher Nolan film and Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie”, which both open July 21.

READ MORE: Christopher Nolan Spotlights ‘The Man Who Moved The Earth’ In ‘Oppenheimer’ Teaser

“This is the first I’m hearing about it, actually,” the actor admitted. “I haven’t paid any attention to that.”

But Damon isn’t bothered by the matchup at all, explaining, “People are allowed to go see two movies in a weekend. ‘Oppenheimer’ is one of them!”

Asked which of the movies his family would want to watch, Damon said, “I’ll have to ask them that. If that’s the case, they’ll see two movies that weekend!”

In “Oppenheimer”, a biopic about physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the American effort during WWII to build the atomic bomb, Damon plays Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project.

READ MORE: Ryan Gosling Says Margot Robbie Left Him Pink Gifts Every Day While Filming ‘Barbie’

The film also stars Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer, along with a star-studded ensemble of Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Emily Blunt and many more.

“He’s so exacting,” Damon said of Nolan. “There’s been so much work before you get there, and you can feel it when you walk on [the set]. The level of detail is really exquisite.”

Meanwhile, “Barbie” stars Margot Robbie as the iconic plastic doll, with a cast that includes Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Issa Rae and many more.