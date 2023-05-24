Janet Jackson is feeling free to be herself.

On Tuesday night, the singer was in Toronto for a concert at Budweiser Stage, but in her downtime, she decided to sneak out for a good time, without her security detail.

In clips shared on her Instagram Story, Jackson chronicled her time in Toronto.

“We’re sneaking Jan out, she’s gonna ride with us to dinner,” her makeup artist says, as she and her crew walk through the hotel hallway.

Janet Jackson sneaking out of her hotel in Toronto to move around with no security pic.twitter.com/DaPfnmLDx5 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) May 24, 2023

“So, we just snuck Janet out of the hotel, and we’re going to our hotel, so we can go to dinner and then go to a club, and we didn’t tell security,” the makeup artist continues in the car. “So now we’re in the Uber, and we’re going to have a wonderful time…free.”

“I’m free,” Jackson said. “Free to be who I am… Til we need security.”

Toronto, we love your city…can’t wait to see you tonight! ♥️#TogetherAgainTour 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/cqN6DIURwj — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 23, 2023

In the videos, Jackson is also seen in the car, driving along Toronto’s Adelaide Street West.

Another video shared to social media shows her being greeted by fans on a boat while she stands on a bridge overlooking the water.

Janet Jackson greeted by fans as she takes in some fresh Toronto air before her show. #TogetherAgainTour pic.twitter.com/8Ngafh5WzB — C H A M Ξ L Ξ O N (@Chameleon876) May 24, 2023

At her concert, opener Ludacris had an extra surprise for fans, welcoming “Fast X” star Vin Diesel to the stage to help him perform.