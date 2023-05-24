Miley Cyrus feels more close to her fans now than ever before.

In a recent Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the pop sensation clarified her original statements during an interview with British Vogue published last week about not wanting to do another arena tour again.

“Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love,” she elaborated. “There’s no connection. There’s no safety. It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

Headlines quickly spread like wildfire, taking Cyrus’, 30, comments out of context.

“For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever,” began the post. “When I win, WE win. ❤️”

“Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart,” she continued. “Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life & we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades.”

The “Flowers” chart-topper then addressed the media blitz head-on, clarifying that the comments “have nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans” and more so that she doesn’t “want to get ready in a locker room” while touring on the road.

“I just don’t want to sleep on a moving bus,” she added. “It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW.”

Miley’s post was met with immense understanding and support.

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic showed his understanding of the touring life, writing: “Sleeping on a moving bus is literal hell. I’m right there with u Miley ❤️”

“Artists doing what’s best for them and not caving to the industry pressures #madrespectformiley 👏👏👏👏” cheered another fan.

Cyrus’ last tour was nearly a decade ago, 2014’s Bangerz Tour.