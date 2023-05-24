Offset gets raw and real in the latest issue of Variety.

The Georgia-born rapper, 31, gets candid during his cover story interview with the mag as he grapples with the emotional weight of his bandmate Takeoff’s death.

“It’s hard for me to talk about s**t right now. I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man,” began Offset, real name Kiari Cephus.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Ball, was the youngest of the hip-hop trio Migos and tragically passed away in November 2022 during a shooting in Houston, Texas.

The article reveals that while Offset is not actually biologically related to his Migos band members, despite often being referred to as Quavo’s cousin. (Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle.) Offset was classmates with Quavo and began hanging out with both of them when he was in the sixth grade.

The platinum-selling rapper admits that he still finds it too difficult to discuss the grief of his cousin’s tragic loss.

“Talking about all this s**t is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That shit hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That s**t feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

On the topic of new music, the Migos rapper also prepares to embark on a new era, described as “me going full-fledged into my solo career.”

“The objective is to do it fully and smash s**t and f**k the game up as a solo artist. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time.”