Denise Richards isn’t giving much away about her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” return.

Richards chatted to ET Canada alongside her hairstylist Laura Rugetti about her new show “Blowing L.A.”, and we couldn’t resist questioning Richards what her experience on “RHOBH” has been like so far.

The reality TV star — who confirmed her return for season 13 of the show last month — shared, “You know, I’m not a cast member. I’m not allowed to say how much I’m on. But there’s so many of the women that I do love on the show, they are incredible.

“And I have been a fan of the show for so long. The women that I am friends with I love that we support each other and we’re there for each other. So, you know, everyone will have to wait and see how much I’m on the show,” she added.

Richards left “RHOBH” in 2020 after filming season 10.

Elsewhere in the chat, Richards — who got a hair makeover by Rugetti during the interview — insisted she didn’t need to give the hairstylist much advice when it came to filming a reality TV show.

Denise Richards’ final look for ET Canada. Credit: Laura Rugetti

She praised the hair guru’s ability to “compartmentalize,” insisting: “I think that’s one of the biggest things when you’re doing, especially a show, you have to compartmentalize, I think.”

Give the trailer for “Blowing L.A.”, which is airing on Paramount+ Canada, a watch below.