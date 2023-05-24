Click to share this via email

Swifties everywhere have another reason to rejoice.

Taylor Swift, 33, has dropped some major news on Instagram regarding new collabs, a deluxe album and exclusive releases.

The post on Thursday had overwhelming news for Swifties, beginning with announcing a collaboration with up-and-coming rapper Ice Spice on the track “Karma”, which will be released Friday at midnight EST.

The pop phenom had glowing words for her new collaborator, describing Ice Spice, 23, as a “brilliant artist” and “THE ONE to watch.”

The revamped version of “Karma” will be a part of a deluxe release of her massively successful album Midnights, which is already 2x platinum in the USA alone, titled Midnights (Til Dawn Edition).

In addition to Ice Spice, Swift heads back into the studio with pop darling Lana Del Rey, 37, to record an extended version of the track “Snow on the Beach”.

The surprises don’t end there, however. Fans attending the pop sensation’s East Rutherford shows in New Jersey can purchase an exclusive, on-site special edition CD featuring a never-before-heard Midnights vault track titled “You’re Losing Me”.

Swift will be performing in East Rutherford from May 26 to May 28.