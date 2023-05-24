The Stallone Family is coming back for a second season of hijinks.
Paramount+ announced on Wednesday the new docuseries “The Family Stallone” has been greenlit for a season 2. The series follows Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and his daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.
The synopsis for the series reads:
“After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad. This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.”
The first season of the show debuted to record-breaking numbers on May 17, becoming the #1 original reality series on the streamer.