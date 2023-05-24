Rebel Wilson is setting her eye on the director’s chair.

The actress is set to make her directorial debut with a screen adaptation of the hit musical The Deb.

The film will be a joint production between Wilson’s Camp Sugar Productions (“Senior Year”, “The Hustle”) and award-winning Australian producer Bunya Productions.

“’The Deb’ is my type of movie — full of humour, full of heart, and uniquely Australian but with universal themes. It came out of my scholarship program at the non-profit Australian Theatre for Young People, a program that I’m very proud of and has had incredible success. If there was ever a movie I was going to direct, it would be this one,” said the actress. “This project is just so special and original. Hannah and Meg have done an outstanding job writing it, and to collaborate with Amanda, Len, Gregor, and the team at Bunya down under has been amazing. We’re utilizing the best musical resources in the world and the most fantastic Australian talent to bring this project to the screen.”

She added, “I grew up watching Australian classics like Muriel’s Wedding, The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and Baz Luhrmann’s early films. My goal is to create an Australian work that rivals those masterpieces and travels internationally. I know I can bring the funny, and hopefully it’ll be just as moving as well.”

“The Deb” follows farm-girl and high school outcast Taylay Simpkins, played by Natalie Abbott, and her goal to reinvent herself for the upcoming Debutante Ball, “The Deb”. Her plans are disrupted by her city cousin Maeve, played by Charlotte MacInnes, who moves to Dunburn and immediately calls the Deb a “heteronormative shit-show”. As the two clash in their ideas and journeys, they discover more about themselves and each other.

Aside from Abbott and MacInnes, the cast includes Stevie Jean, Tara Morice (“Strictly Ballroom”, “Moulin Rouge”, “Dance Academy”), Jay Laga’aia (“Nim’s Island”, “Star Wars”, “The Lion King”, “Wicked”), Shane Jacobson (“Kenny”, “The Bourne Legacy”, “The Dressmaker”, “Hairspray”) and Wilson, who’ll be doing double duty.