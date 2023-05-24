Legendary singer Tina Turner died on Wednesday, her representative confirmed.

A post shared on Turner’s Instagram page read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Turner died in her home in Switzerland after “a long illness,” her spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, told ET.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” said Doherty in a statement.

“With her music and her inexhaustible vitality, Tina Turner thrilled millions of fans and inspired many artists of subsequent generations.”

Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock in 1939 in Tennessee. She rose to fame in the late ’50s as the singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. Following an abusive marriage with Ike Turner, she staged a massive comeback where she released some of her most beloved hits like “What’s Love Got To Do With it”, “Private Dancer” and “The Best”. Over her career, she earned 12 Grammy Awards.

Her 1988 show in Rio de Janeiro still remains one of the highest attended concerts for a single performer, with an attendance of 180,000.

Turner’s life has been adapted for the screen and stage in the 1993 film “What’s Love Got To Do With It” as well as the 2021 Broadway musical Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.

A private funeral service will be held for friends and family, Turner’s representative confirmed.