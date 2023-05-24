Offset gushed about his wife Cardi B in a new interview with Variety.

The Migos rapper — who tied the knot with Cardi in 2017 — shouted of his other half: “My bestie!”

He went on to say of Cardi’s qualities, “She always got my back, right or wrong. We both are on the same mission to make each other better. Social is her strong point, so I listen to her social advice.

“And me, it’s the music, but I play behind the scenes; it’s my wife so I want to make sure she win. We are a great team. We’re a powerhouse at this point — icon status. We believe in God. We believe in family. We’re always going to keep winning.”

Offset poses for “Variety”: Credit: Mason Poole for Variety

Cardi — who has had an up and down relationship with Offset over the years, but seems to be in a great place with him now — had just as many nice things to say about her other half, telling the publication: “What I appreciate about my husband, is that no matter what issue I am having personally or professionally, I know he will take care of me and our family.

“It’s handled. I know that I have a man who has my back for real. I fully support him in this next chapter of his music career.”

Offset and Cardi share two kids together; daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 1.

Offset also claimed Cardi treats his three other children — Jordan, 13; Kalea, 8; and Kody, 8 — as her own.

Elsewhere in the candid chat, he credited Cardi and his family for helping him kick his codeine habit.

Offset told the mag, “I put down lean. I was drinking my whole career. It opened my mind up, but I never thought it helped me create. I feel like getting past that, cleaning up and putting that message out.”