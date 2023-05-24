Hollywood is mourning the death of the legendary singer.

The queen of rock’n’roll, Tina Turner, died on Wednesday after a long battle with an illness at the age of 83. The influential singer earned 12 Grammy awards over her illustrious music career, and was influential on the music of the ’60s t0 ’80s.

Famous friends and fans are reacting to her death as they share their condolences and appreciation for Turner.

Mick Jagger took to Twitter to mourn the music icon. “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner,” wrote the Rolling Stones frontman. “She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Singer Rick Astley, who was also active in the late ’80s, shared a tribute for his contemporary on Twitter.

“What a woman, what a life, what a voice! One of the GREATS! Such sad news. R.I.P ❤️🙏 #tinaturner,” he wrote.

JT of hip hop duo City Girls shared her love for the singer, referencing her beautiful story told in her 1993 biopic “What’s Love Got To Do With It”.

“I’m not gone lie, Tina turner passing touches my heart! Ever since her biopic I felt I knew her. Such a strong woman with a story that taught & inspired so many♥️,” she tweeted.

Ciara shared kind words in her Instagram Stories, writing, “Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in peace Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all.”

“Black-ish” actress Marsai Martin mourned Turner’s loss by sharing photos of the performer in her Instagram Stories.

Rosario Dawson posted a black and white photo of the singer in her Instagram Stories with the simple cation, “REST IN POWER QUEEN”.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actress Nia Long shared a tribute to Turner with a photo in her Instagram Stories and the caption, “I will love you forever RIP”.

Chloe Bailey also mourned the loss of Turner, writing “RIP TINA TURNER. my heart is broken. you have inspired me so much,” in her Instagram Stories.

Jennifer Aniston shared similar thoughts with the caption, “Rest in peace beautiful legend” in her Instagram Stories.

Naomi Campbell celebrated Turner’s life in the comments of the Instagram post announcement.

