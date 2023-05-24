Gal Gadot could’ve been a part of the star-studded “Barbie” movie cast.

In a new interview with Variety, star Margot Robbie admitted they were looking for a certain “Barbie” energy from actors while casting for the film adaptation of the Mattel franchise – an energy they found embodied in Gadot.

“Gal Gadot is Barbie energy. Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork,” she explained, before sadly revealing the casting didn’t work out due to scheduling.

Instead, they were able to find the unique energy in Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, and others.

Apparently the cast also underwent unique to prepare for their roles in the pop dreamland.

Robbie’s production company LuckyChap hosted weekly moving screenings where cast and crew were invited to watch old school films in “movie church”.

Some of the selections included Technicolor musicals like “The Red Shoes” and “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg”, which the director believed served as reference points for the film.

“They have such a high level of what we came to call authentic artificiality,” Gerwig said. “You have a painted sky in a soundstage. Which is an illusion, but it’s also really there. The painted backdrop is really there. The tangibility of the artifice is something that we kept going back to.”

“Barbie” hits theatres on July 21.