Taylor Lautner isn’t letting nasty social-media comments get him riled up.

In an Instagram video he shared earlier this week, the “Twilight” alum displayed some screenshots featuring a number of negative comments about his recent appearance on NBC’s “Today”.

“If this was 10 years ago, five years ago, maybe even two, three years ago, that really would have got under my skin,” he said in the clip, which he captioned, “Spread love. #mentalhealthawarenessmonth.”

“It would have caused me to want to just go in a hole and not go outside, definitely [not] do press and interviews and put myself in the position where I have to see that kind of stuff,” he continued.

Lautner admitted the barrage of nastiness “brought up old feelings and memories,” reminding him of why he stopped reading Instagram comments in the past.

“You find value where you put it. And if you put your value in what other people think of you, that’s how you’re going to feel. But if you put your value in you knowing who you are, what’s important to you, what you love, that kind of stuff won’t get to you,” he explained.

However, he also admitted that he “wouldn’t be on here posting this video” if he was entirely unbothered by the criticism, but noted that now “it doesn’t make me question who I am and it doesn’t take anything away from me.”

He concluded by telling his followers, “So, I think my biggest point is just think about and remember where you put your value in life, and also just be nice. It’s not that difficult. Let’s be nice to each other. Let’s spread love and positivity. It’s that simple.”