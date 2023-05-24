A Los Angeles home with a classic-TV pedigree has gone on the market.

The famed “Brady Bunch” house in Studio City, which was purchased in 2018 by HGTV and then renovated in a high-rated limited series, has hit the market at $5.5 million.

The exterior of the home was used for establishing shots in the beloved sitcom. After HGTV bought the home — paying $3.5 million — the network assembled members of the series’ cast for “A Very Brady Renovation”, which followed their efforts as they made the home’s interior resemble that depicted on the show (which wasn’t filmed in a house, but on a studio soundstage).

During the course of those extensive renovations, which reportedly cost an additional $1.9 million, the entire interior was gutted and a second storey added, all in order to meticulously recreate the Brady household.

According to an HGTV press release, standout features from that television reno — which attracted 28 million viewers over the course of the show’s four-week run — include “the iconic floating staircase, the burnt orange-and-avocado green kitchen, the kids’ Jack-n-Jill bathroom and a backyard with a swing set, teeter-totter and Tiger’s dog house.”

Photo: Anthony Barcelo

In addition, many of the custom-made furnishings specially created during the show, including the green floral living room sofa and 3-D printed horse sculpture, are included in the sale.

More information about this one-of-a-kind home can be found at its listing.