Tom Pelphrey is loving the experience of being a first-time father.

In a new interview with People, the “Ozark” star opened up about welcoming daughter Matilda with Kaley Cuoco.

“It’s amazing. It’s heaven, it’s challenging at times,” says Pelphrey of the baby girl, who arrived on March 30. “It’s the most beautiful thing ever.”

Pelphrey continued by praising Cuoco’s embrace of motherhood.

“I’m so grateful to have a partner who I love to do it with because just two days with a baby in the house and I think of parents who are raising kids by themselves, and I don’t even understand how they do it,” he admits. “My respect for single parents has gone through the roof.”

Asked to single out the most surprising thing he discovered about becoming a father, he responded, “It really has been surprising to me that it feels intuitive. There’s just something about how to hold her and how to burp her and intuiting what she wants sometimes when she’s upset.”

He added: “That surprises me because I’ve been around a bunch of babies and I have nieces that I love that I was pretty comfortable with. But for the most part, it was like, ‘Oh, don’t hand me that baby. I don’t want to break it.’ And it hasn’t felt that way at all with Matilda. So that’s been a surprise in a good way.”

Pelphrey also joked about becoming the “king of swaddling,” explaining, “When we were in the hospital, any nurse who came in, I would videotape them doing the swaddle because everyone has a slightly different technique. And I settled on one that works the best for me and I feel very good about my swaddling abilities.”

Pelphrey also expressed excitement over all the firsts that he and Cuoco will experience together as parents.

“Just getting to take her in the stroller on a walk makes the whole idea of taking a walk more magical and special,” he said. “I really am excited for all of the holidays, eventually going to the East Coast and her getting to meet the rest of my family and my friends there. And it really does just makes everything magical again.”