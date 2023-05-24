Marion Cotillard is opening up about an unpleasant experience she had with a male director who left her feeling “manipulated.”

Cotillard shared the revelation while promoting her new film, “Little Girl Blue”, at the Cannes Film Festival.

“I don’t see a director and an actor as being in relationships of manipulation. It’s more a collaboration. It happened to me only once where I felt that I was being manipulated by a director, and I really didn’t like that,” she said in an interview with Variety.

According to Cotillard, she entered the project under the assumption that the director would foster “a process of working together with a collaborative connection.”

That, however, didn’t prove out; instead, she felt he was using manipulation to influence her performance.

“I thought: ‘Is he manipulating me because he thinks that I’m going to be unable to give him what he needs, what he wants, if he doesn’t act this way?’ And I felt like an object, and I really hated it,” she recalled.

“And the thing is, I saw right away all the manipulation, and I had the judgement that it was kind of dumb that you can’t ask me to do things without trying to use ways of manipulation that really don’t work with me, with my personality as a woman, I mean, as a human being, and as an actress,” she added. “I need to work hand in hand [with the director].”