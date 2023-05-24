Just because the Jonas Brothers support each other doesn’t mean they don’t also experience their moments of professional jealousy.

During a recent appearance with fellow JoBros Nick and Kevin on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Joe admitted he was less than thrilled when he learned that Nick had been hired as a coach on “The Voice”.

“I remember, and I don’t even know if you know this, some more tea that hasn’t been spilled, it was at the most picturesque setting, it was at the Fleetwood Mac show at MSG [Madison Square Garden], and as they’re playing ‘Landslide,’ I found out that he was going to be a judge on ‘The Voice’,” Joe recalled (via People).

“I was so jealous,” he admitted. “I cried my eyes out to ‘Landslide.’ It was bittersweet, because I’m super happy for him, but I’m also bummed because I want that f**king gig.”

Kevin interjected to offer some context, revealing that Joe had some previous experience under his belt, having served as a coach on Australia’s version of “The Voice” during the 2018 season.

According to Kevin, Joe’s attitude was, “I did my time there, I should do it here.”

“I just enjoyed the job, so I was like, what the f**k?” Joe added. “But [Nick] crushed it and, you know, it was great.”