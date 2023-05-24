When Julia Louis-Dreyfus tied the knot with husband Brad Hall in 1987, she looked across the pond for inspiration when it came to her wedding gown.

During an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Mark”, the “Seinfeld” alum revealed that the design of her gown was inspired heavily by the one that Princess Diana wore when she married Prince Charles.

“You and your husband have been married for 35 years,” host Kelly Ripa said to Louis-Dreyfus, reported People, while viewers were shown a photo from the couple’s wedding.

“Yes. Look at that wedding dress,” Louis-Dreyfus replied with a laugh.

“You’ll see I fashioned my dress after Princess Diana,” she added.

“It’s a beautiful wedding photo,” Ripa commented.

Press Association

Princess Diana’s now-iconic gown, worn for her 1981 wedding to the future King Charles was created by designer Elizabeth Emanuel.

“We went completely over the top,” Emanuel said of the dress in an interview with The Associated Press.

“I mean, we were young, just out of college. [We said,] ‘Let’s do it. Let’s go crazy. St. Paul’s [has] this huge, big aisle. Let’s put all the frills on the lace, everything and make it the ultimate fairy princess dress.’ And we did that. And I don’t think you’re going to see another one like that,” she added.