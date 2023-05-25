Kim Kardashian never took her relationship with Pete Davidson lightly.

In the season 3 premiere of “The Kardashians”, the reality star opened up about her split from the “Saturday Night Live” comedian and how her divorce from Kanye West affected him.

Speaking with sister Khloé and Scott Disick, the 42-year-old said, “I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle and that’s OK.”

Kim explained that she still had her past relationships on her mind, and particularly having them end.

“Breakups are just like, not my thing,” she said, as Khloé and Scott pointed out that nobody likes breaking up.

“It’s obviously sad … [Nine months] is a long time,” Kim went on, revealing that she and Davidson “had talks and talks” and “both of us communicated really well about it.”

That said, Kim admitted that she felt “a lot of guilt” after the split, explaining that Pete “went through a lot because of my relationship [with Kanye].”

Kim and Pete started dating after she hosted “SNL” in the fall of 2021, only months after she had filed for divorce from Kanye after being married six years.

Amid her new relationship, both Kim and Pete faced attacks from Kanye on social media and in the press, including a music video for “Eazy”, in which the rapper kidnapped and buried an animated version of the comedian.

In August 2022, Kim and Pete went their separate ways.

Also in the premiere, Kim talked about feeling “f**king exhausted” by the drama with her ex-husband.

“Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post… we stay silent through all the lies,” she said. “Even how he looks so down on me for my [sex] tape, brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like, thanks for reminding people once again. All of his shenanigans is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that.”