Khloé Kardashian is getting very candid about the surrogacy process.

In the new season premiere of “The Kardashians”, Khloé and sister Kim had an honest conversation about the difficulties around using a surrogate to have children.

“[I] had a really hard time accepting the whole process,” Khloé told Kim and Scott Disick in the episode. “It’s a mind f**k. It’s really the worst thing.”

“I do think that there’s a difference when the baby is in your belly,” Kim told her. “The baby actually feels your real heart — think about it.”

Kim continued, “It touches your [organs], like, there’s no one else on this planet that will feel you from the inside like that — like, your heart,” though she adds that parents “can connect in different ways” with their children.

Khloé used a surrogate to welcome her second child, son Tatum, born last year, while Kim had two of her four children via surrogate due to complications from previous pregnancies.

Getting to the heart of things, Scott asked Khloé if she felt “less connected” to her son than with her daughter, True.

“Mmhmm,” Khloé responded, admitting, “Kim said hers was easy. This is not easy.”

In a confessional, Khloé explained that she had her “head in the sand” about the surrogacy process.

“I didn’t digest what was happening,” she said. “So I think when I went to the hospital, I really think that was the first time that it really registered.”

When it came to the birth, she said that she was in a “state of shock” and admitted to feeling “really guilty” about taking her son from the surrogate.

“I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby, and I take the baby, and then I go to another room and you’re sorta separated,” Khloé recalled. “It’s such a transactional experience.”

Khloé added that, looking back, she wished people around her had been more “honest” about the difference between surrogacy and carrying a pregnancy.

“It doesn’t mean it’s bad or good — it’s still great, it’s just very different,” she said.