Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living their “best lives.”

The Poosh founder revealed during Thursday’s season 3 premiere of “The Kardashians” that she and husband Barker had been getting intimate a lot lately.

“I have been just settling into life, wife life is amazing,” Kourtney said, before she and the Blink-182 drummer ran off for “five minutes” to “do something really fast,” People reported.

Kourtney, who has said she’s done with IVF, had told sister Khloé that she was currently ovulating, admitting: “I’m so tired.”

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Responds After Facing Criticism Over Her Lavish Birthday Post

Khloé responded, “Probably from having your 20-minute sex session downstairs,” as Kourtney laughed, “Well, we had one this morning for like, an hour and a half, and I had one last night and the day before.”

Khloé quipped, “How do you have sex for an hour and a half!?” as Kourtney replied, “You know, we’re just living our best lives.”

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Appears To Hit Back At Travis Barker’s Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler For Throwing Shade At Her On Instagram

Kourtney and Travis definitely don’t shy away from a little PDA here and there, with them also dishing on their sex life in the past.

During Thursday’s season 3 premiere, Kourtney also spoke about being “officially done with IVF.”

“We would love a baby more than anything,” Kourtney said, adding, “Whatever’s meant to be. We have a full, blessed life,” according to ET.

“It took a toll on me physically. My health is still impacted because it’s hormones and also mentally, it definitely took a toll,” she said of IVF during the episode. “I think being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing whatever is meant to be will be.”