Kesha is delving deep into her anxiety and the source of spiritual healing she eventually discovered.

During a candid conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the multi-platinum recording artist, 36, confessed her dark personal struggles with crippling anxiety.

“I went through this crazy psychedelic spiritual experience in the midst of the anxiety … it was pure anxiety,” the “Tik Tok” singer explained. “My brain felt like … I thought maybe it was the process of having a psychotic break or something.”

Kesha said she channelled the harrowing experience into her new album Gag Order, describing the experience as a sober “full psychedelic trip.”

The star further expressed that it wasn’t until she embraced her deepest emotions and confronted her struggles head-on that she found her peace through spirituality.

“I’m a triple Pisces, I love weird, unexplainable, spiritual, supernatural stuff,” she continued.

“So after this happened to me, I went down a total — it’s my rabbit hole I’m currently in, is just the paranormal and also different spirituality, different things people believe in. I’m just trying to read about it because I feel like we’re all talking about a similar thing.”

Kesha revealed that the song “Happy” on her new album encapsulates her yearning for liberation and the pursuit of true freedom.

“It’s about just that I want to be happy, I want to let go. I want to be free,” the Grammy nominee expressed to Lowe. “I want to trust the process, trust the universe, all of those things.”

Gag Order is currently available on all music streaming platforms.