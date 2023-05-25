There’s even more reason to anticipate the release of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie.

In theatres on July 21, the bonafide blockbuster already boasts a star-studded cast that includes Margot Robbie as the iconic doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

However, the vibrant “Barbie” universe also features a killer soundtrack, making it a pop extravaganza featuring new music from a myriad of mega-stars like Dua Lipa, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, Tame Impala, The Kid Laroi and more, and that’s only the first half.

Among the eye-catching names on the setlist is Gosling, who hasn’t contributed to a movie’s soundtrack since 2016’s Oscar-winning “La La Land”.

READ MORE: Gal Gadot Was Almost Cast In ‘Barbie’, Margot Robbie Says, ‘She Is Barbie Energy’

Unveiled on Thursday, a teaser pic of Robbie holding a pretty-in-pink spread of half of the film’s featured musical artists reveals a ton of massive stars part of the upcoming soundtrack, which musical heavyweight Mark Ronson produces.

Twitter ignited with excited fan reactions.

READ MORE: Ryan Gosling Says Margot Robbie Left Him Pink Gifts Every Day While Filming ‘Barbie’

“OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG,” wrote one user alongside a gif of Nicki Minaj. “big day for gay people,” jokingly quipped another social media user.

The poster also teases the promise of “More Barbies & Kens to be announced,” adding to the excitement of what other names will join the already-stacked cast.

“Barbie” struts into theatres on July 21.