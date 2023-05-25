Canadian Music Week is set to honour Kardinal Offishall with the prestigious Social Justice Award at the CMW Music Summit on June 10, 2023, at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto.

Kardinal Offishall, real name Jason Drew Harrow, has solidified his status as one of Canada’s most innovative and energetic emcees. Collaborating on chart-topping smashes like Akon’s “Beautiful”, Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance”, and “Numba 1” with Rihanna, he became the first Canadian rapper in history to top the Billboard Hot 100 with his monster hit “Dangerous”.

READ MORE: Canadian Music Week Announces 2023 Lineup: Charlotte Cardin, The Lox, Kardinal Offishall & More

Neill Dixon, President of Canadian Music Week, praised the artist for his contributions to the Canadian music industry in a press release: “Kardinal has been a positive force in the Canadian music industry for over two decades. In addition to his unmatched career, he has been a generous philanthropist lifting others up as his star rose.“

Beyond his musical achievements, Kardinal Offishall has expanded his repertoire to television, serving as a judge on “Canada’s Got Talent”. As a cultural and musical ambassador, he has also worked with renowned Canadian artists such as Drake, K’naan and Daniel Caesar.

READ MORE: Kardinal Offishall, Def Jam’s Newest Exec, Says Canada’s Music Industry Needs ‘Radical Change’: ‘We’re Decades Behind Other Countries’

Offishall has an extensive resume that boasts of running with the torch at the Olympics, performing for Nelson Mandella, being federally appointed one of Canada’s ambassadors during the country’s 150th anniversary of its confederation and proudly serving as Global A&R at Def Jam Records.

The CMW conference, Canada’s largest and longest-running conference, will occur on June 8-10, 2023.