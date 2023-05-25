Lizzo paid tribute to the late Tina Turner as she took the stage in Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday night.

The hitmaker told the crowd at the Footprint Center, “Today we lost an icon,” before insisting she didn’t want to get upset or emotional.

Clearly fighting back tears, Lizzo said she wanted to “celebrate” the “queen of rock ‘n’ roll,” before chanting, “There wouldn’t be no rock ‘n’ roll without Tina Turner!”

READ MORE: Cher Details Visiting Tina Turner Before Her Death, Laughing Together Despite ‘Long Illness’

She then belted out Turner’s “Proud Mary”, ripping away her sparkling green dress when the track hit that iconic bit of the song, revealing a leotard underneath.

“We love you, Tina Turner!” Lizzo shouted after performing the song.

Turner passed away on Wednesday at age 83 after a battle with a long illness.

READ MORE: Tina Turner Dead at 83: Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey & More Stars React

A post shared on the late musician’s Instagram page read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”