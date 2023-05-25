Tina Turner shared her tips to having “a life well-lived” just weeks before she passed away at age 83.

The late musician did an interview with British Vogue, that was published on April 17, to mark Tina Turner the Musical celebrating its fifth anniversary in London’s West End.

Turner did a Q&A with the magazine, where she was asked about her “secret to a life well-lived.”

She responded, “What does well-lived mean?” adding, “My life has been full, but with lots of sad times that I now forgive and strive to forget.

“Maybe that’s the answer: to keep moving forward, to let go and aim to fill your life with love. That is where I am now, and I am grateful.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Turner said when questioned on the advice she’d give her younger self: “I would tell myself to stay strong and continue wanting more and fighting for it all! It will come, and it will be worth the wait!”

Turner passed away on Wednesday at age 83 after a battle with a long illness.

A post shared on the “Proud Mary” hitmaker’s Instagram page read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”