Drew Barrymore is always there for her fans.

In a clip posted on Instagram, the host of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” rushes to comfort a fan overcome by emotion at getting to meet her idol.

Spotting the woman crying in the audience, Barrymore exclaims, “Are you okay? Did anything happen? Whose a** do I have to kick?”

“She love you so much,” the woman’s friend explains.

“Oh, thank god it’s nothing bad!” Barrymore says, joking that she was ready to take down whoever made her cry.

“You’re just, like, my childhood idol,” the woman says. “I don’t want to be that person, to like, cry.”

“Screw that! Be that person!” the host tells her before learning the fans name is Olivia.

After giving the tearful fan a hug, Barrymore decides to sit on her lap, saying, “I have the urge to do this,” telling Olivia, “This is just such an honour for me to meet you. I’m sorry, I have dumpling breath.”

With the fan still in tears, Barrymore adds, “And it’s so funny that you would say, ‘I don’t want to cry here.’ I cry here all the time.”

Tune-in to “The Drew Barrymore Show” weekdays at 3 p.m. on Global.