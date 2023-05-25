Click to share this via email

Arnold Schwarzenegger is open to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe if the perfect role comes his way.

The former bodybuilder and Governor of California, 75, enthusiastically made the admission during his recent interview with Men’s Health.

“If the role is right!” excitedly responded the “Terminator” star.

Breaking his four-year acting hiatus, Schwarzenegger is set to make a big return to the silver screen with the movie “Breakout”, as reported by Deadline last month.

Teaming up with director Scott Waugh, “Breakout” is an adrenaline-fueled film where Schwarzenegger portrays Terry Reynolds, a determined man on a mission to free his stepson from a foreign prison.

Schwarzenegger previously praised his son-in-law Chris Pratt’s portrayal of Star-Lord/Peter Quill in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, taking to Twitter with a heartfelt message.

“I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW, @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you,” he wrote back in April.

Pratt, 43, proudly shares a growing family, including daughters Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina, with wife Kristen Schwarzenegger. He is also a devoted dad to his 10-year-old son Jack from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger also recently took the spotlight as Netflix’s Chief Action Officer in a stunt-filled appearance in their new action-movie lineup teaser.