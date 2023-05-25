Kim Kardashian has quite a unique beauty secret.

The SKIMS founder, 42, recently revealed in a teaser for “The Kardashians” season 3 that she gets Botox injections in her neck.

On Wednesday, Khloé, 38, unveiled the teaser on her Snapchat, sharing a sneak peek of Kim discussing the procedure after revealing that she and her family are recording an album together.

“We’re in the process of recording an album, and they’re making us do singing lessons,” revealed the mom-of-four. In the midst of a singing lesson, a vocal coach points out, “I’m using muscles in the neck.”

Kardashian dropped the beauty bombshell in response to the vocal coach, saying: “Half of mine are probably Botoxed so I can’t….,” with a laugh.

Neck Botox injections aim to temporarily immobilize neck muscles, effectively minimizing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Kim revealed last year that she’d “do anything to look and feel youthful” while discussing her nine-step skincare line SKKN by Kim.

“I genuinely care about looking good,” she candidly revealed to Allure for their August 2022 cover story. “I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above.”

When asked about her lips and cheeks, Kim said she’s never gotten filler and only received Botox injections in her forehead.