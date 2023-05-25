Ayesha Curry has a bone to pick with the Pinkett-Smiths.

In a new interview with Insider, the Canadian actress and wife of NBA star Steph Curry opens up about her bad experience appearing on “Red Table Talk”.

Talking about the importance of therapy in her life, Curry explained how she realized she needed to make some changes, including pivoting away from being a media personality.

In particular, she has become more guarded about her personal life, after having been taken out of context for online clicks.

Curry appeared on “Red Table Talk”, the Facebook Live show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother and daughter, in 2019, not long after giving birth to her child.

In the episode, she discussed feelings of insecurity in her marriage and her desire for attention, but she said the show was “was edited in a way that made me sound crazy.”

She added, “It’s not what I said, and the context was weird. Yeah. I took that one personally.”

One thing that has helped with her step away from the spotlight has been focusing on her charity work, as well as becoming an entrepreneur with her wellness and lifestyle company Sweet July.

“I feel like self and home are pretty all-encompassing,” she said of her goals with the company.