Sam Smith just dropped a major surprise on social media.

The powerhouse vocalist teased a collaboration with none other than the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna. However, much of the details regarding the jaw-dropping collab remain shrouded in secrecy.

The mysterious clip showcases a blank screen as both Smith’s and Madonna’s voices can be heard repeating each other names repeatedly until the video ends.

The intriguing teaser leaves much to the imagination as Smith shared no caption or release date with the post. However, despite the absence of substantial info, the post still ignited the comment section with an explosion of excitement from fans and celebs alike.

“LETS F*KIN GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO”, wrote OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder in an all-caps flurry.

Smith unveiled their latest album, Gloria, in late January, which has seen the chart-topper gain momentous success with smash hits like the Grammy-winning “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras and “I’m Not Here to Make Friends.”

Madonna is spending the rest of the year prepping for The Celebration Tour, which will chronicle the trailblazer’s iconic four decades in the music industry, kicking off in Vancouver on July 15.