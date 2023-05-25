Kelly Rowland’s 8-year-old son Titan likes Destiny’s Child’s music, but his mom isn’t sure whether that’s a good thing.

Rowland recently chatted to ET Canada, with us asking whether her eldest child likes to listen to her music.

The hitmaker responded, “What does he like? He likes a song that I actually wrote for him called ‘Don’t You Worry’. And there’s a DC song, of course, that he loves, called ‘Soldier’.”

Rowland — who also shares son Noah Jon, 2, with husband Tim Weatherspoon, laughed, “But he shouldn’t be listening to that song.

“Not the ‘known to carry big things, if you know what I mean’. It becomes very strange,” she continued, referencing the sexual lyrics.

She went on to joke, “No it is [a great song]. But, could you just be talking about a truck? Or a dinosaur? Please! It starts to get strange.”

Insisting she would support her kids either way if they did or didn’t want to get into music, Rowland added: “Titan was at the doctor’s office the other day and there’s this little inside part kind of thing that they have.

“And I just hear this little angelic choir-like voice… it was such a shock because he was just singing so beautiful and so crystal clear. His voice is really beautiful… not just because he’s my kid.

“I would definitely support him, but he’s just enjoying being a kid.”

Rowland has teamed up with the FamilyGuard Brand — a line of disinfectants from SC Johnson — to mark the first-ever National YES, PLAY! Day on May 26.

The star is helping them launch the FamilyGuard Brand Play Zone contest, giving away a total of $50,000 to help 100 families create or update an existing dedicated play space in their home to ensure kids have a space to call their own.

To enter, Canadian parents can click here.

Rowland told us that the reason she relates to the initiative is “because it’s encouraging families to spend time together” and say “yes” to play and that “quality bonding time.”