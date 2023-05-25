Oprah Winfrey and TIna Turner walk arm in arm at opening night of Tuner's Broadyway musical "Tina". The two icons smiled for cameras and fans outside the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Thursday.

Iconic musician Tina Turner died Wednesday at the age of 83 and many Hollywood stars paid tribute including Oprah Winfrey.

In her essay of Turner, Oprah wrote heartwarming words and mentioned her love for Turner.

“Tina Turner was my shero. She was a model for triumphant living. I started out as a fan, then was a full-on groupie, following her from show to show around the country, and then we eventually became friends and I got to eat eggs with truffle for the first time at her breakfast table, laugh in her kitchen, attend her wedding to Erwin. I would’ve been fine remaining a Tina groupie, but becoming her friend was a blessing in my lifetime.”

Winfrey also revealed that she got a chance to share the stage with Turner.

“I had the chance to join Tina onstage during her “Wildest Dreams” tour. I even wore a classic Tina-style wig and was able to get a glimpse of her enchanted world. It was the most nervous I’ve ever been in life. Dancing onstage with her at a stadium in Los Angeles was the most fun I ever remember having while stepping out of my box.”

Winfrey also shared what Turner spoke about leaving the earth:

“She once shared with me that when her time came to leave this earth, she would not be afraid, but excited and curious. Because she had learned how to LIVE surrounded by her beloved husband, Erwin, and friends. I am a better woman, a better human, because her life touched mine. She was indeed simply the best.”