Barbie is heading out on her biggest adventure ever.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. dropped the new trailer for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie”, starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken.

The trailer also gives the first real look at the plot of the highly-anticipated comedy, with Barbie’s world started to crack apart, prompting an existential crisis.

Photo Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

At one point, her pointed feet, perfectly shaped for heels, suddenly turn flat, and another Barbie played by Kate McKinnon presents her with a choice: she can pick heels and go back to her regular life, or a pair of Birkenstocks and venture out into the real world.

Photo Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Picking the Birkenstocks, Barbie takes a trip to the real world with Ken, which threatens to change all of reality.

“If you hate Barbie, this movie is for you,” the trailer tagline reads.

The film features and all-star cast, including America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Nicola Coughlan, Will Ferrell, Dua Lipa and Helen Mirren.

“Barbie” opens in theatres July 21.