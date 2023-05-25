Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Tina Turner took to the stage alongside Mick Jagger in Philadelphia for the historic Live Aid concert in 1985. Toward the end of The Rolling Stones' "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)'", Jagger ripped off her skirt, leaving her to finish the song in just her leotard.

Mick Jagger continues to pay tribute to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner, following her tragic death on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the rock legend shared a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram of the two jamming out at Madison Square Garden in 1969.

READ MORE: Tina Turner, The Queen Of Rock ‘N’ Roll, Dies At 83

In the old-school footage, Jagger can be seen rocking out to a song on the guitar as Turner nods along, letting out a supportive laugh at the end of his impromptu performance.

The footage was met with a massively positive reception from fans.

“LEGENDS!!!” wrote one user in an all-caps frenzy. This is so precious!!! 👏🏼❤️” commented another endearing fan.

The Rolling Stones frontman has been grieving the loss of Turner, his long-time friend in the industry.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute To Tina Turner: ‘Such A Force’

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, the rock icon remembered her as his “wonderful friend,” describing her as an “enormously talented performer and singer.” He continued that she “helped me so much when I was young, and I will never forget her.”

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll is being fondly remembered by many industry powerhouses on social media, including Beyoncé, Diana Ross, Gloria Gaynor, Bryan Adams and more.

Turner died at 83 in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, on May 23 after a long illness.