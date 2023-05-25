Apple TV+ has released the trailer of the new real-time series “Hijack.”

Idris Elba plays seasoned business negotiator Sam Nelson, who is put in his most difficult predicament yet when he finds himself on a plane that is being hijacked. He implements a strategy to rescue himself and his fellow passengers even though it may put everyone on board in danger as police scramble to find answers. The new thriller’s enormous stakes and the unsolved question of who is causing the catastrophe are highlighted in the teaser.

The seven-part series, which was created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, also features Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Archie Panjabi as the principal director. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, “Hijack” debuts on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes. Thereafter, one new episode will air every Wednesday through August 2 on Apple TV+.