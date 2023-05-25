Jacob Tremblay isn’t quite sure about his future as a singer.

The 16-year-old Canadian actor sat down with ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier to talk about voicing Flounder in the new live-action “The Little Mermaid”.

Playing the role offered the young actor an opportunity he hadn’t gotten on-screen yet: singing. But having done it once, the question was, would he be interested in doing it again.

“The good thing is that when I was doing this, I think I was 12 at the time, so my voice hadn’t dropped yet,” he said. “It was a lot easier to hit higher notes.”

But he admitted that he’s actually not sure he could take another singing role for the time being, thanks to puberty.

“If I were to revisit that, now, as you heard earlier, I struggle to even talk without my voice cracking,” he said. “So it’d be a struggle in the future.”

Tremblay is open to the possibility of more musicals in his future, though, saying, “Maybe when the voice cracks settle, I can revisit it,” though he admitted, “It’s not something that I’m too, I guess, passionate about.”

He added, “I like to do like a bunch of different things and experiment with all different genres, different types of acting. This was my first musical, so it was my first time doing anything with singing. So it was a big learning curve, but it was a fun experience.”

“The Little Mermaid” opens in theatres on Friday.