Kim Kardashian is a savvy dater who knows what she wants. The reality star spoke out about her expectations for her next man on the season 3 premiere of “The Kardashians” on Hulu.

“Number one, protect me,” Kardashian read aloud. “Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene. I mean, that’s a given. I think I should even take that off.”

She continued, “Calm, no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful and good teeth.”

“Teeth are like one of my biggest turn ons,” Kim added in a confessional. “The straighter, the hornier I’ll get. Just kidding, but not kidding,” she said.

Other attributes Kardashian listed were, “Taller than me, someone that loves to work out, a motivated person, an independent person that’s not clingy and someone with good taste.”

But Kim K was explicit in saying that it’s not only about what she wants. Also highlighted by the television personality was the requirement that her ideal lover get along with her family, especially her four kids. She wants to find “someone that can be a role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to.”

Since her breakup with Pete Davidson in August 2022, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star hasn’t been dating anybody. It is alleged that because of the way her ex-husband, Kanye West, handled the comedian, she felt “a lot of guilt” when they divorced. The rapper frequently disparaged Kim’s new beau in public when they were together.