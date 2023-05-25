Kelly Rowland is going to be one of the many Beyoncé fans heading to see her “Renaissance World Tour”.

The musician recently chatted to ET Canada, with us asking whether she would be heading to see any of her Destiny’s Child bandmate’s upcoming shows.

Rowland insisted, “Of course I’m going to ‘Renaissance!’

“Can’t allow the rest of the world to go to ‘Renaissance’ and I’m not going… that’s my sister!” she laughed.

With next year marking the 20th anniversary of the Destiny’s Child album Destiny Fulfilled, Rowland revealed some of the words that come to mind when thinking about that time in her life.

Rowland shared, “Oh, wow. I’d say learning about myself. Gut instincts. Reality. Fun.

“That album was so much fun… summer, sunshine, silliness.”

She continued, “So many things that come to mind. That was such a fun album to put together and very personal. That was a very personal album, too.”

Rowland has teamed up with the FamilyGuard Brand — a line of disinfectants from SC Johnson — to mark the first-ever National YES, PLAY! Day on May 26.

The star is helping them launch the FamilyGuard Brand Play Zone contest, giving away a total of $50,000 to help 100 families create or update an existing dedicated play space in their home to ensure kids have a space to call their own.

To enter, Canadian parents can click here.

Rowland told us that the reason she relates to the initiative is “because it’s encouraging families to spend time together” and say “yes” to play and that “quality bonding time.”