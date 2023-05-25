Tina Turner’s cause of death has been revealed.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, a rep confirmed that the music icon, who passed away Wednesday at age 83, died of natural causes.

A cause of death had previously not been given, with announcement of her passing explaining only that she had suffered a “long illness.”

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the statement on Instagram read.

The rep did not clarify what illness Turner had been battling with upon her death, though two months earlier, the “Queen of Rock ‘n Roll” shared on Instagram that she had been dealing with kidney problems.

“My kidneys are victims of my not realizing that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine,” she wrote.

“I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication. For far too long I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion,” she continued in the post.