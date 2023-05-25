BTS is getting ready to celebrate a big milestone — their 10th anniversary!

On June 17, the K-pop boy band will host their annual FESTA event, this year celebrating an incredible 10 years of success since the international superstars debuted back in June 2013.

It was announced on Wednesday that the festival will take place in Seoul, South Korea via a teaser video featuring the slogan “BTS Presents Everywhere.” According to a release, the slogan, which was written across a purple sky, has two meanings — “BTS’ presents are everywhere” and “BTS are present everywhere.”

The upcoming event at Yeouido, Seoul will be open to the public. Further details about the FESTA event will be released at a later date.

Over the years, BTS and their boppy tunes have broken several records, including the most top 10 debuts among groups on the Billboard chart and scoring six Hot 100 No. 1s, joining The Beatles and The Supremes as the only groups with at least six leaders.