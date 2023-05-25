Click to share this via email

Chrissy Teigen gets silly with kids Miles and Luna Stephens as they all support John Legend.

On Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen shared two cute videos of her 7-year-old daughter Luna Simone on her Instagram Story. Luna appeared to be following in her mother’s culinary footsteps.

“My mom’s out of town, so I’m taking over the kitchen,” the little girl told the camera. “I’m making cookies for dinner!”

“Miles, dinner is served!” the oldest child of Teigen and husband John Legend announced as she slid the plate of cookies over to Miles, who laughed.

In the second video, Luna demonstrated her baking ability while effectively promoting her mother’s Cravings line.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed another baby in January 2023 after suffering a pregnancy loss in 2020.